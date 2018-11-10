WECT honored for outstanding news operations, best newscast

CHARLOTTE, NC (WECT) - For the fourth straight year, WECT was honored with the award for Outstanding News Operation in North Carolina from the Associated Press.
The award topped off an afternoon where WECT News received numerous awards in categories from RTDNAC (Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas), including first place in Best Newscast. Jon Evans and Casey Roman took home first place awards for TV Anchor of the Year and Original Web Reporting, respectively.
The awards were part of the annual RTDNAC fall luncheon held at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.
2nd place:
News website
Investigative - Ann McAdams
Original web reporting - Kristin Crawford
Hard news feature - Connor DelPrete
Sports reporting - Bob Bonner
Breaking news
Anchor of the year - Frances Weller
News producer of the year - Kelsey Graeter
1st place:
Original web reporting - Casey Roman
Anchor of the year - Jon Evans
Best newscast
AP
Outstanding news operation
