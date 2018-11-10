WECT honored for outstanding news operations, best newscast

WECT assignment manager Brandon Wissbaum accepts the award for Best Newscast with RTDNAC President Laurabree. (Source: WECT)
November 10, 2018 at 3:34 PM EST - Updated November 10 at 3:34 PM

CHARLOTTE, NC (WECT) - For the fourth straight year, WECT was honored with the award for Outstanding News Operation in North Carolina from the Associated Press.

The award topped off an afternoon where WECT News received numerous awards in categories from RTDNAC (Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas), including first place in Best Newscast. Jon Evans and Casey Roman took home first place awards for TV Anchor of the Year and Original Web Reporting, respectively.

The awards were part of the annual RTDNAC fall luncheon held at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

2nd place:

News website

Investigative - Ann McAdams

Original web reporting - Kristin Crawford

Hard news feature - Connor DelPrete

Sports reporting - Bob Bonner

Breaking news

Anchor of the year - Frances Weller

News producer of the year - Kelsey Graeter

1st place:

Original web reporting - Casey Roman

Anchor of the year - Jon Evans

Best newscast

AP

Outstanding news operation

