Okpala, Stanford beat UNC Wilmington in long trip east

Stanford: The November miles will add up quickly for the Cardinal, who traveled about 2,500 miles across the country for the first of two games in North Carolina. Then, after returning home to host Wofford, Stanford will travel more than 2,700 miles east again to the Bahamas for the three-games-in-three-days Battle 4 Atlantis tournament during the Thanksgiving holiday. Haase will certainly learn a bit about his team's maturity in handling this opening stretch.