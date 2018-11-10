2018 NCHSAA football playoff pairings released

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The North Carolina High School Association has released the brackets for the 2018 football playoffs.
#1 Northampton County (10-1), BYE
#8 Weldon (6-4) vs. #9 Washington County (3-7)
#4 Rosewood (7-2), BYE
#5 North Edgecombe (5-5) vs. #12 Bear Grass Charter (4-6)
#3 Gates County (9-2), BYE
#6 South Creek (7-4) vs. #11 Southeast Halifax (4-7)
#2 Pamlico County (10-1), BYE
#7 Southside (4-7) vs. #10 Northside-Pinetown (4-7)
#1 Thomas Jefferson (11-0), BYE
#8 Bishop McGuinness (7-4) vs. #9 North Duplin (5-5)
#4 Robbinsville (9-2), BYE
#5 Elkin (6-5) vs. #12 Rosman (3-8)
#3 Murphy (9-1), BYE
#6 Alleghany (6-5) vs. #11 East Columbus (4-7)
#2 Mitchell (9-2), BYE
#7 Cherokee (6-5) vs. #10 Albemarle (4-6)
#1 Tarboro (11-0), BYE
#8 Lakewood (7-2) vs. #9 South Stanly (7-4)
#4 Granville Central (8-1), BYE
#5 North Stanly (9-2) vs. #12 Louisburg (4-7)
#3 John A. Holmes (10-1), BYE
#6 East Carteret (7-4) vs. #11 Hobbton (5-6)
#2 Princeton (9-0), BYE
#7 Riverside-Martin (8-3) vs. #10 Manteo (6-5)
#1 Mount Airy (11-0), BYE
#8 Swain County (6-5) vs. #9 Mountain Island Charter (7-4)
#4 East Surry (8-3), BYE
#5 Bessemer City (6-5) vs. #12 Highland Tech (4-6)
#3 North Rowan (9-2), BYE
#6 East Wilkes (7-4) vs. #11 Polk County (3-8)
#2 Starmount (5-6), BYE
#7 Cherryville (7-4) vs. #10 Community School of Davidson (6-5)
#1 Northeastern (10-0) vs. #16 Fairmont (5-6)
#8 East Bladen (9-2) vs. #9 Beddingfield (8-2)
#5 Clinton (7-2) vs. #12 James Kenan (5-4)
#4 Kinston (10-0) vs. #13 Ayden-Grifton (7-4)
#3 South Columbus (11-0) vs. #14 Greene Central (6-5)
#6 Southwest Onslow (9-2) vs. #11 Bertie (5-5)
#7 Wallace-Rose Hill (7-3) vs. #10 Whiteville (9-2)
#2 South Granville (11-0) vs. #15 Goldsboro (5-5)
#1 Randleman (11-0) vs. #16 Lexington (5-6)
#8 Brevard (8-3) vs. #9 Eastern Randolph (9-2)
#5 West Stanly (6-4) vs. #12 Thomasville (8-3)
#4 Wheatmore (10-1) vs. #13 Patton (6-5)
#3 Mountain Heritage (9-1) vs. #14 Providence Grove (6-5)
#6 North Surry (7-4) vs. #11 Hendersonville (6-5)
#7 East Rutherford (9-2) vs. #10 Maiden (8-3)
#2 Reidsville (11-0) vs. #15 Charles D. Owen (4-6)
#1 Ledford (10-1) vs. #16 Carrboro (6-4)
#8 Roanoke Rapids (7-4) vs. #9 East Duplin (7-3)
#5 Hertford County (5-5) vs. #12 Bunn (5-5)
#4 West Craven (6-5) vs. #13 Richlands (7-4)
#3 North Davidson (9-2) vs. #14 First Flight (5-6)
#6 Cummings (4-7) vs. #11 St. Pauls (8-3)
#7 Croatan (5-5) vs. #10 Currituck County (7-4)
#2 SouthWest Edgecombe (9-2) vs. #15 Washington (4-6)
#1 Pisgah (10-1) vs. #16 East Lincoln (5-6)
#8 North Lincoln (8-3) vs. #9 Smoky Mountain (8-3)
#5 Ashe County (9-2) vs. #12 Salisbury (7-4)
#4 Shelby (8-3) vs. #13 West Lincoln (9-2)
#3 Bandys (10-1) vs. #14 Franklin (6-5)
#6 West Stokes (10-1) vs. #11 Fred T. Foard (6-5)
#7 Mount Pleasant (6-5) vs. #10 South Point (8-3)
#2 Hibriten (11-0) vs. #15 East Henderson (5-6)
#1 Havelock (10-0) vs. #16 Northside-Jacksonville (4-6)
#8 Southern Lee (7-3) vs. #9 Franklinton (7-4)
#5 Rocky Mount (8-1) vs. #12 West Carteret (6-5)
#4 Terry Sanford (8-3) vs. #13 Northeast Guilford (6-5)
#3 Western Alamance (10-1) vs. #14 Walter M. Williams (6-5)
#6 Jacksonville (7-1) vs. #11 Eastern Wayne (5-5)
#7 Eastern Alamance (8-3) vs. #10 South Johnston (8-3)
#2 Southern Nash (9-0) vs. #15 C.B. Aycock (5-6)
#1 Northwest Cabarrus (11-0) vs. #16 North Buncombe (6-5)
#8 Jay M. Robinson (6-5) vs. #9 Tuscola (7-4)
#5 Kings Mountain (9-2) vs. #12 West Rowan (6-5)
#4 Statesville (8-3) vs. #13 East Rowan (6-5)
#3 Charlotte Catholic (10-1) vs. #14 Morehead (6-5)
#6 Freedom (9-2) vs. #11 Monroe (6-5)
#7 Crest (8-3) vs. #10 Stuart Cramer (7-4)
#2 Hunter Huss (11-0) vs. #15 Burns (4-7)
#1 Northern Durham (10-1) vs. #16 Gray’s Creek (7-4)
#8 Clayton (9-2) vs. #9 Hillside (8-3)
#5 D.H. Conley (8-3) vs. #12 Southern Alamance (9-2)
#4 Cleveland (9-2) vs. #13 Northern Guilford (8-3)
#3 Lee County (11-0) vs. #14 Dudley (8-3)
#6 New Hanover (8-3) vs. #11 Topsail (9-2)
#7 Eastern Guilford (9-2) vs. #10 J.H. Rose (8-3)
#2 Southeast Guilford (10-1) vs. #15 Cape Fear (7-4)
#1 Watauga (11-0) vs. #16 Ashbrook (5-6)
#8 Parkland (10-1) vs. #9 Asheville (7-4)
#5 Weddington (10-1) vs. #12 Central Cabarrus (8-3)
#4 South Iredell (6-5) vs. #13 Southwest Guilford (8-3)
#3 Mount Tabor (7-4) vs. #14 Marvin Ridge (6-5)
#6 Clyde A. Erwin (9-1) vs. #11 Alexander Central (9-2)
#7 Cox Mill (8-3) vs. #10 Sun Valley (9-2)
#2 A.C. Reynolds (10-1) vs. #15 A.L. Brown (6-5)
#1 South Central (11-0), BYE
#8 South View (9-2) vs. #9 Heritage (8-3)
#4 Riverside-Durham (7-3), BYE
#5 Seventy-First (8-3) vs. #12 Jack Britt (5-6)
#3 Pine Forest (9-2), BYE
#6 Middle Creek (7-4) vs. #11 Knightdale (6-5)
#2 Cardinal Gibbons (10-1), BYE
#7 Jordan (5-6) vs. #10 Scotland (5-5)
#1 East Forsyth (11-0), BYE
#8 Ragsdale (7-4) vs. #9 Glenn (5-6)
#4 Grimsley (6-5), BYE
#5 Mooresville (8-3) vs. #12 McDowell (4-7)
#3 Page (6-5), BYE
#6 Porter Ridge (7-4) vs. #11 R.J. Reynolds (5-6)
#2 West Mecklenburg (8-2), BYE
#7 West Charlotte (6-5) vs. #10 Lake Norman (3-8)
#1 Wake Forest (10-0), BYE
#8 Fuquay-Varina (7-4) vs. #9 Wakefield (5-6)
#4 Leesville Road (9-2), BYE
#5 Rolesville (6-5) vs. #12 Broughton (6-5)
#3 Holly Springs (7-4), BYE
#6 Pinecrest (8-3) vs. #11 Panther Creek (6-5)
#2 Hoggard (9-1), BYE
#7 Enloe (8-3) vs. #10 Garner (6-5)
#1 Mallard Creek (10-0), BYE
#8 Hough (9-2) vs. #9 North Mecklenburg (6-5)
#4 Ardrey Kell (5-6), BYE
#5 Zebulon B. Vance (10-1) vs. #12 Northwest Guilford (4-7)
#3 Butler (9-2), BYE
#6 Myers Park (10-1) vs. #11 Providence (6-5)
#2 Richmond (10-1), BYE
#7 West Forsyth (8-3) vs. #10 Reagan (7-4)
