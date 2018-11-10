First Alert Forecast: colder, widespread frost or freeze tonight

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Good Saturday evening to you! Fall Weather fans rejoice, as this will also mean much cooler temperatures, and even the potential for some frost or possible freeze Saturday night. The National Weather Service has hoisted a Freeze Warning effective late Saturday night until Sunday morning for the areas below. Protect any delicate plants tonight! Your WECT First Alert Weather app will alert you to any cold weather statements that may come down from the National Weather Service, if your location settings are set up.