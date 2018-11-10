First Alert Forecast: colder, widespread frost or freeze tonight

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Good Saturday evening to you! Fall Weather fans rejoice, as this will also mean much cooler temperatures, and even the potential for some frost or possible freeze Saturday night. The National Weather Service has hoisted a Freeze Warning effective late Saturday night until Sunday morning for the areas below. Protect any delicate plants tonight! Your WECT First Alert Weather app will alert you to any cold weather statements that may come down from the National Weather Service, if your location settings are set up.
Under clear skies tonight lows tonight will plunge into the 30s. ILM’s low is forecast to be near 34 but areas to the northwest should briefly see lows of 32 or slightly below.
Sunday will feature the coolest highs of the weekend, (mainly mid 50s) with chilly northerly breezes.
Shower chances and temperatures both ramp up early in the week with another low pressure system. Day time highs will peak in the 60s and low 70s during the day and 50s at night, followed by another cold blast with some additional frost or freeze potential, but lower rain chances.
The tropics remain quiet as we enter the home stretch of a memorable 2018 Atlantic Hurricane season. No tropical storm formation is expected through the next 5 days.
Have a great weekend!
-Eric
