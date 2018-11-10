First Alert Forecast: colder, potentially frosty weekend in store

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Good Saturday morning to you! Shower and storm chances will trend much lower this weekend thanks to the passage of a cold front. Fall Weather fans rejoice, as this will also mean much cooler temperatures, and even the potential for some frost Saturday night. The National Weather Service has hoisted at Freeze Watch effective late Saturday night until Sunday morning for the areas below. Your WECT First Alert Weather app will alert you to any cold weather statements that may come down from the National Weather Service, if your location settings are set up.