First Alert Forecast: colder, potentially frosty weekend in store

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Good Saturday morning to you! Shower and storm chances will trend much lower this weekend thanks to the passage of a cold front. Fall Weather fans rejoice, as this will also mean much cooler temperatures, and even the potential for some frost Saturday night. The National Weather Service has hoisted at Freeze Watch effective late Saturday night until Sunday morning for the areas below. Your WECT First Alert Weather app will alert you to any cold weather statements that may come down from the National Weather Service, if your location settings are set up.
Enjoy mostly sunny skies during the day and some frosty clear nights. Temperatures won’t fluctuate all that much between Saturday morning and afternoon. Timing of the front remains crucial, but much of the early morning hours through the afternoon will range in the mainly in the upper 50s, and then continue to fall through the 40s to the 30s for lows, allowing for some patches of frost to develop.
Sunday will feature the coolest highs of the weekend, (mainly mid 50s) with chilly northerly breezes.
Shower chances and temperatures both ramp up early in the week with another low pressure system. Day time highs will peak in the 60s and low 70s during the day and 50s at night, followed by another cold blast with some additional frost potential, but lower rain chances.
The tropics remain quiet as we enter the home stretch of a memorable 2018 Atlantic Hurricane season. No tropical storm formation is expected through the next 5 days.
Have a great weekend!
-Gabe
