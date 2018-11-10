Federal panel calls for pause on Arkansas Medicaid rule

The requirement applies to people enrolled in Arkansas Works, a program that covers residents who became eligible for Medicaid when the state extended eligibility to residents with incomes of up to 138 percent of the poverty level. Enrollees must spend 80 hours a month on work or approved activities — and they must report it online to the state. Those who fail to comply for three months during a year lose their coverage and are barred from re-enrolling for the rest of the year.