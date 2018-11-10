Family of seven escapes from burning home in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A family is safe after escaping from a burning home near Princess Place Drive and Evans Street in Wilmington on Friday night.
Karl Pettis was inside the home he rents with his wife, five kids, and two dogs.
“I noticed that there was a smell, and one of my kids came to me," said Pettis. “He said, ‘Daddy, daddy, the room is on fire.’ So I go to the room, and the next thing I notice is the room is up in smoke.”
The family of seven ran to escape from the fire, but realized they left their two dogs inside cages inside the burning home.
“The first thing I could think of is, ‘I want to go back in there,’ but I couldn’t see, and the smoke was so thick,” said Pettis.
His dogs were rescued to safety by the Wilmington Fire Department.
“Thank god the Wilmington Fire Department got my dogs out safely. God is good,” said Pettis.
The family’s home and belongings were heavily damaged by Hurricane Florence, and their ruined furniture sat waiting by the curb. Now, their home is charred, blackened, and uninhabitable after Friday’s fire.
The father is thankful his family is OK despite losing their home and belongings.
“Where there’s will there’s a way, and God’s got a plan. I keep all my trust, all my faith in god. God first," said Pettis.
Pettis is not sure how the fire started, but he told us he does not have fire insurance.
No injuries have been reported by the family or the fire department.
There is no word from Wilmington Fire Department crews on how or where the fire started.
