Charity ride for slain trooper to stop in Whiteville, end in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A charity ride for North Carolina State Trooper Kevin Conner, who was shot and killed in Columbus County during a traffic stop in October, will take place Saturday, Nov. 10 and end in Wilmington.
The ride will leave from Four Seasons Town Center in Greensboro and make two stops along the way, one in Rockingham and another in Whiteville, before ending at Mac’s Speed Shop in Wilmington.
The ride will arrive at the Columbus County Agricultural Fairgrounds at 886 Prison Camp Rd in Whiteville around 1:30 p.m. and stay until around 3:45 p.m.
The ride will then leave for Wilmington and arrive at Mac’s Speed Shop at 4126 Oleander Dr in Wilmington by 5:15 p.m.
Visitors can park at Independence Mall. The parking lot for Mac’s Speed Shop will be closed off for motorcycles.
All riders are asked to donate $20 per vehicle. All proceeds will go to Trooper Conner’s family.
The event is organized by East Coast Coyotes, an organization dedicated to helping the families of officers killed in the line of duty.
