WPD: Man exposed himself to teen at Independence Mall

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Police are searching for a man who allegedly exposed himself to a teen with special needs inside a bathroom at Independence Mall Thursday evening.
According to Jennifer Dandron, spokeswoman for the Wilmington Police Department, officers responded to the mall around 5:30 p.m. and met with the 19-year-old victim who said after he entered the bathroom area at the Food Court, a 35-year-old man approached him and exposed himself in a “very obvious and sexual way.”
The man then entered a stall and asked the teen to join him because he had something to show him. The victim left the bathroom and found his caseworker who called 911.
The suspect is described as a skinny white male wearing a white t-shirt and red shorts with a salt-and-pepper colored beard.
Wilmington police are working to acquire surveillance video of the incident.
If you have any information, please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 343-3609 or send an anonymous tip to Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” (274637) and starting the text with “Tip708.”
