Wilmington residents must have Florence construction debris on curbs by Monday

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Wilmington residents who want the construction and demolition debris left behind by Florence picked up by the city must have it to the curb by Monday, Nov. 12.
In an update Friday, Wilmington officials said the final pass for construction debris will start Monday, and residents should have any materials to the curb by Sunday night.
Crews are also working on a second and final pass to collect vegetative debris left behind by Florence. Officials expect the second pass to be complete by Nov. 20. The city reminded residents in its update that only Florence debris is being picked up. Vegetative debris that is green or freshly cut will not be cleared.
So far, 1.5 million cubic yards of debris have been collected.
Check this map for daily updates on vegetative debris pickup.
Check this map for daily updates on construction/furniture debris pickup.
Some tips for debris collection:
- Do not burn yard debris.
- Place leaves, pine cones, etc., in containers or bags.
- Don't put debris under power lines or park vehicles in front of debris piles.
- Separate construction/furniture debris from vegetative debris.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.