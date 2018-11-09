Wilmington postpones putting former WAVE facility on market, will consider interest from Historic Foundation

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The next step for the former WAVE facility on Castle Street will have to wait until 2019.
At their Wednesday, Nov. 7 meeting, Wilmington City Council members voted to postpone action declaring the property at 1110 Castle Street as surplus, a move that would have made the former transit center available to the highest bidder.
WAVE operations moved from the facility in 2015, and the building and grounds have sat vacant ever since. In August, the council discussed what to do with the property at an agenda briefing, given the Wilmington Southside Community Development Corporation had failed to come up with a plan for the site.
At Monday’s agenda briefing, when the official agenda item to declare the property surplus and make it available for sale came up, Mayor Pro-Tem Margaret Haynes began conversation by reiterating her concerns that if the property were sold to the highest bidder, the city would have no control over what would replace the former WAVE facility.
In previous meetings, council members expressed interest in at least a percentage of the property remaining as a “public use,” either as a park, a retail space or other public area.
“I think we had moved forward based on an informal consensus,” Haynes said at the meeting, “... but we are giving up any kind of control of providing any kind of services for that community.”
Council member Paul Lawler asked if the proceeds from the sale could be put into some kind of reserve to be used for a community use in the future, and City Attorney John Joye said that was possible.
City Manager Sterling Cheatham said the measure would also come with an “upset bid” mechanism, meaning even after the highest bid is accepted, there would be a period of time anyone could come in with a higher bid and “upset” the original.
During the discussion, Mayor Bill Saffo mentioned the city has been looking for places to put affordable housing, and mused that it would make a great spot. Joye said funds could also be applied toward affordable housing, should the council want to appoint it.
Council member Charles Rivenbark said he thinks the high cost of developing the close would preclude anything that the community would not be in favor of.
The discussion moved to whether or not non-profit organizations would be able to purchase the property, and Joye said any entity could bid, but that the resolution was worded to award the highest bidder.
Council member Neil Anderson noted that a high price might limit what a nonprofit could do.
On Wednesday, Lawler moved the matter be postponed until January, because the Historic Wilmington Foundation had expressed interest in the building.
In recent years, the Historic Wilmington Foundation has held several events along Castle Street, including this year’s Castle Street Crawl.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.