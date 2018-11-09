Wilmington man convicted of attempted murder killed in prison attack

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WECT) - A Wilmington man sentenced to nearly 30 years in prison for a 2012 shooting that paralyzed a teen —who eventually died from the injuries— was killed in an attack at Columbus Correctional Institution Friday morning.
According to a news release from the N.C. Department of Public Safety (DPS), 35-year-old Gregory Adams Jr. was stabbed in the neck just before 8 a.m.
“Medical staff responded quickly and worked with local EMS personnel in an attempt to resuscitate [Adams],” the news release stated.
Adams was taken to a local medical facility where he was pronounced dead at 8:40 a.m.
No suspects have been arrested.
The Columbus Sheriff’s Department and the SBI are investigating the homicide. Officials said DPS is cooperating with law enforcement and will seek criminal prosecution against any inmate involved in the death.
Columbus Correctional is currently in lockdown, the news release stated.
Adams was convicted in August 2015 of attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon in connection to the August 2012 shooting of his neighbor, then-15-year-old Ra’Quan Daniels. Prosecutors said Adams was high on PCP at the time of the shooting.
The shooting left Daniels paralyzed from the neck down and confined to a wheelchair. Four years later, Daniels died on Nov. 3, 2016. Adams was then charged with first-degree murder.
Adams was sentenced to 20 to 26 years in prison and was projected to be released on Nov. 11, 2032.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.