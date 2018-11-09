Sunset Beach’s natural beauty fuels area photographer’s success

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WECT) - A medical issue forced a man to move from New York to North Carolina and when he got here, he decided to do what he could to let friends and family members back home know the beauty found along the Brunswick County beaches.
When photographer Mark Head moved to Sunset Beach in 2012, he brought a camera and started taking pictures, every day.
“In 2012, I had a little point-and-shoot camera, just walking taking pictures of the area. I was posting on Facebook and my friends were saying there was snow on the ground back home and he was showing them pictures of the beach” explained Mark Head.
That’s how Head got started as a professional photographer. Several equipment upgrades later has led to various awards for his pictures of Sunset Beach and the surrounding area.
For the past three years, Head’s photography has been featured in the WECT’s Collector Calendar.
“And this coming year’s picture is a tugboat coming under the Sunset Beach bridge with reflections,” Head said of his 2019 calendar submission.
And his pictures should be familiar to WECT viewers, especially on Carolina in the Morning, where his work has been the background in many weather segments.
Head’s advice for those who want to get into photography and get the best pictures: practice.
“Get out early, take pictures every day. The old adage practice makes perfect...yes it does, because I am out there shooting every day, and it has all come from practicing, getting out there every day” said Head.
The South Brunswick Magazine has featured his work several times and he was most recently named the photographer for the Friends of Sunset Beach Magazine.
And while he also publishes his own calendar each year and sells his prints at markets in the area, he is thrilled to hear that people get a smile on their faces when they see his work.
“Just the comments I get on Facebook and the comments from people when I sell at the marketplace of how beautiful the pictures are, it makes me smile knowing that I can put a smile on their face everyday” said Head.
Sunset Beach, a beautiful place to live or visit, especially when you see the pictures that come from Mark Head’s camera.
