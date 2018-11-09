Stanford and UNCW a battle between friends

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Friday’s men’s basketball game in Trask Coliseum isn’t just a battle between UNCW and Stanford. It’s a matchup between close friends.
UNCW head coach C.B. McGrath and Stanford head coach Jerod Haase were teammates and roommates while they played for Kansas basketball team in the 1990s.
“I think he was about 140 pounds when I first saw him,” Haase said of McGrath. “He came on a visit and played with us. Then I found out that he was competitive and very talented.”
More than 20 years later, McGrath and Haase are coaching Division I teams, but that wasn’t necessarily the plan when they left Kansas.
“I don’t think he would have been taking organic chemistry and all those tough classes if his dream was to be a coach,” Haase said of McGrath.
“I don’t think either of us knew what we wanted to do,” McGrath said. “Jerod was very competitive in everything that he did on the basketball court. I was competitive as well until I met him, and he took it to another level.”
McGrath and Haase’s paths crossed a second time when they served as assistants under their former head coach at Kansas, Roy Williams, who is now the head coach at North Carolina. Williams passed along many Tar Heels traditions to both.
“You try to take care of each other and try to help each other’s programs out,” said Haase. “Coach Williams has done that for me many times, and that’s the goal in the family of Carolina, to do the best for each other.”
