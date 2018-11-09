Seahawks hoping for Trask magic against Stanford

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Trask Coliseum is regarded by many as the toughest place to play in the Colonial Athletic Association.
The UNCW men’s basketball team, which hosts Stanford on Friday, has used that home court advantage to post a 42-12 record at Trask in the past four seasons.
“As you can see, we got most of our wins at home,” said UNCW junior Jaylen Fornes. “We love Trask Coliseum and the fans. We want to pack it out as much as we can.”
“Having the city come out, having the students come out, having everyone come out is a great feeling and experience,” UNCW senior Devontae Cacok added. “Having Trask filled with all the people supporting us, it’s a hostile environment when other people come here.”
Hosting Pac-12 power Stanford in the team’s home opener at Trask on Friday is something Fornes says is special. It is the first-ever meeting between the Seahawks and Cardinal.
“It’s huge,” said Fornes. “Thanks to coach (C.B. McGrath), he has those connections and he’s pulling strings for us. We just have to take care of business.”
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.