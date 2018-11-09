Newman helps Wake upset No. 22 NC State, 27-23

Wake Forest: Maybe a third straight bowl berth isn't out of the question for the Demon Deacons, who hadn't beaten a nationally ranked opponent on its home field since knocking off No. 24 Florida State in 2008 and had won in Raleigh only once in their previous 16 tries. This didn't look at all like the same Wake Forest team that was routed by No. 3 Notre Dame and No. 2 Clemson.