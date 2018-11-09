WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The 2nd annual Southeast North Carolina Veterans Day parade takes place at 11 a.m. on Saturday Nov. 10.
This is in conjunction with the New Hanover County Veterans Council.
The parade features high school and military bands, the US Navy band, military personnel, and first responders. The idea for the parade came from Marc Biddison, a Vietnam Veteran who saw troops shunned and not welcome when they returned home.
The theme of the parade is “Honoring All Who Served." The grand marshal is a Purple Heart recipient.
3,000 flags will be handed out to parade goers.
The parade takes place in Downtown Historic Wilmington on Front Street Between Hanover & Orange Streets .
