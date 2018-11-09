LIST: Deals, freebies for Veterans Day

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Several businesses are honoring veterans, active duty military and their families with deals and freebies for Veterans Day.
A military ID is required for these deals. Participation may vary by location.
- Free fare weekend
- Friday, Nov. 9 through Sunday, Nov. 11
- Up to two friends or family may also ride at no cost
- “The Green Swamp”
- Saturday, Nov. 10
- 11 a.m.
- Free admission including one guest
- “Rebirth of Cape Hatteras Lighthouse"
- Saturday, Nov. 17
- 11 a.m.
- Free admission including one guest
- 10% off entire purchase
- Now through Sunday, Nov. 11
- In-store and online
- Free donut of choice
- Sunday, Nov. 11
- No purchase necessary
- Free lunch
- Sunday, Nov. 11
- 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Concert
- Saturday, Nov. 10
- 3 p.m.
- Kenan Auditorium at UNCW
- Free Build Your Own Grand Slam
- Monday, Nov. 12
- 5 a.m. to noon
This list is being updated throughout the day. Check back for more deals and freebies!
