LIST: Deals, freebies for Veterans Day

Deals and freebies for Veterans Day (Source: Pixabay)
November 9, 2018 at 1:31 AM EST - Updated November 9 at 1:33 AM

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Several businesses are honoring veterans, active duty military and their families with deals and freebies for Veterans Day.

A military ID is required for these deals. Participation may vary by location.

WAVE Transit

  • Free fare weekend
  • Friday, Nov. 9 through Sunday, Nov. 11
  • Up to two friends or family may also ride at no cost

Museum of Coastal Carolina

  •  “The Green Swamp” 
  • Saturday, Nov. 10 
  • 11 a.m.
  • Free admission including one guest
  • “Rebirth of Cape Hatteras Lighthouse"
  • Saturday, Nov. 17
  • 11 a.m.
  • Free admission including one guest

Academy Sports + Outdoors

  • 10% off entire purchase
  • Now through Sunday, Nov. 11
  • In-store and online

Dunkin'

  • Free donut of choice
  • Sunday, Nov.  11
  • No purchase necessary

Texas Roadhouse

  • Free lunch
  • Sunday, Nov. 11 
  • 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

U.S. Fleet Forces Band

  • Concert 
  • Saturday, Nov. 10
  • 3 p.m.
  • Kenan Auditorium at UNCW

Denny’s

  • Free Build Your Own Grand Slam
  • Monday, Nov. 12
  • 5 a.m. to noon

This list is being updated throughout the day. Check back for more deals and freebies!

