Imelda Marcos convicted of graft, court orders her arrest

FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2018, file photo, former Philippines first lady and widow of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, Congresswoman Imelda Marcos arrives at the Commission on Elections to lend her support for her daughter Governor Imee Marcos in filing her Certificate of Candidacy or COC for a Senate seat in the May 2019 midterm elections in Manila, Philippines. A Philippine court found former first lady Imelda Marcos guilty of graft and ordered her arrest Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, in a rare conviction among many corruption cases that she's likely to appeal to avoid jail and losing her seat in Congress. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez, File) (Bullit Marquez)