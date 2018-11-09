Veteran speaks of struggle to adjust to civilian life after service

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College held a ceremony honoring veterans Friday morning and one veteran shared his story about the difficulty he faced with adjusting to civilian life following his military service.
Michael Ramos, a temporary lecturer at UNCW, spoke about his journey where he started as a family man needing to find a job that would support his family to talking about the transition to civilian life that few understand.
Ramos enlisted 13 days before the Sept. 11 attacks. He told his marine recruiter, “I just want to go fight.” Ramos was then assigned as a religious program specialist. In simple terms, he learned infantry skills and protected the chaplain.
When the terrorists attacked the Twin Towers in September 2011, Ramos tried to get out of his contract but his recruiter had different plans for him.
“My recruiter laughed and said ‘you want to go fight, we’re keeping you,’” Ramos recalled.
Ramos was part of the initial military response after the terrorist attacks, which took him to countries such as Iraq, Philippines, and Japan.
After nine years of serving his country, Ramos retired and used his G.I. bill to get his undergraduate and graduate degree.
Going to school after serving is something hundreds of veterans do but Ramos said the transition was not easy.
“I was in this mindset of ‘I didn’t have a job, I’m supposed to be this civilian guy but I don’t have relevant civilian experiences,’” Ramos said.
He said it was really difficult to fit in a mold that he was not used it but he used the lessons he learned while in the military to conform himself to civilian life.
“Once I learned I’m a veteran, I can be proud of it and use the things that the military taught me to be a successful member of society. It got a lot easier,” he explained.
Ramos has since developed his identity as a veteran, civilian, and family man who works at UNCW as a lecturer and assistant director of the publishing laboratory.
