Fundraiser hopes to help Town of Wrightsville Beach employees after Florence

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Dreary skies couldn’t keep the Wrightsville Beach community from coming out to support town employees Thursday night.
The Wrightsville Beach Foundation held a fundraiser in the parking lot of Bluewater Waterfront Grill to support town employees who were affected by Hurricane Florence.
Restaurants from LM Restaurant group were on site offering favorites from The Oceanic, Bluewater, The Ale House and Hops Supply Co. Several Wrightsville Beach watering holes, including Made Mole Brewery, Waterman’s Brewing Company, Wrightsville Beach Brewing and Lighthouse Beer and Wine served beer and wine for purchase, with proceeds going toward the event’s fundraising goal.
Organizer and Wrightsville Beach Foundation committee member Lisa Weeks said the event was organized to help several employees who lost their homes during the storm. Many, she said, either didn’t have insurance or were under-insured, and the proceeds of the event will help cover the cost of those repairs.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.