First Alert Forecast: unsettled weather to start the weekend; cool and dry to finish

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Happy Friday to you! Temperatures remain seasonable this afternoon with the mix of sun and clouds through the day. However, unsettled weather remains ahead of a cold front with the chance of an isolated shower, so it wouldn’t be a bad idea to head out today with an umbrella just in case! Behind this cold front will be much drier and cooler air for our Veterans Day Weekend! There’s even a possibility of seeing some frost as you start your Saturday morning. Here’s the highlights for your forecast: