First Alert Forecast: unsettled weather to start the weekend; cool and dry to finish

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Happy Friday to you! Temperatures remain seasonable this afternoon with the mix of sun and clouds through the day. However, unsettled weather remains ahead of a cold front with the chance of an isolated shower, so it wouldn’t be a bad idea to head out today with an umbrella just in case! Behind this cold front will be much drier and cooler air for our Veterans Day Weekend! There’s even a possibility of seeing some frost as you start your Saturday morning. Here’s the highlights for your forecast:
- Temperatures will grow to near 70 Friday afternoon under variably cloudy skies, and an isolated shower or storm. Your high school football forecast features a few passing showers and temperatures mainly in the 50s.
- Veteran’s Day weekend will be filled with bright skies and cool temperatures. You will likely need a jacket or sweater if attend any outdoor activities or if you plan on heading to the parade Saturday. Highs will be near 60 and lows will dip into the 30s.
- Next week, expect a temperature range from 70s to 30s. The week will begin comfortable with more showers and storms ahead of the next cold front. By midweek, another drop in temperatures will arrive with highs in the 50s and lows back to the chilly 30s.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.