First Alert Forecast: few passing showers Friday night, a taste of winter this weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Happy Friday to you! Following a cold front Friday night, dry high pressure will usher in bright sunshine and unseasonably cool temperatures for Veterans Day weekend. A second shot of colder air will arrive around midweek as the next cold front skates through the Cape Fear Region, so a dose of chilly wintry temperatures is trending more likely. As you check out your 7-Day Planning Forecast, please notice the following highlights: