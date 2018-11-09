First Alert Forecast: few passing showers Friday night, a taste of winter this weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Happy Friday to you! Following a cold front Friday night, dry high pressure will usher in bright sunshine and unseasonably cool temperatures for Veterans Day weekend. A second shot of colder air will arrive around midweek as the next cold front skates through the Cape Fear Region, so a dose of chilly wintry temperatures is trending more likely. As you check out your 7-Day Planning Forecast, please notice the following highlights:
WEEKEND WEATHER: Enjoy plenty of dry time and chilly temperatures – afternoon highs will be in the 50s and 60s. You will likely need a jacket or sweater if you plan on attending the Veterans Day parade Saturday morning!
PATCHY FROST: Provided clear skies, calm breezes and temperatures mainly in the 30s, there will be potential for frost Sunday morning. Keep in mind: pets, plants, and cold- sensitive people.
UNSETTLED START: The new week will come with renewed rain chances Monday and Tuesday and high temperatures mainly in the 60s and 70s. Your bus stop forecast for both mornings will be advertising the rain gear!
COLDEST AIR THIS SEASON: Expect a sharp temperature drop by Wednesday morning with temperatures in the 30s and highs for the remainder of the week will mainly be in the 50s.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.