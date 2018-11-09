Expect street closures for this weekend’s Veterans Day Parade

The Veterans Day Parade in Downtown Wilmington will cause street closures Saturday morning. (source: WECT)
By Gabrielle Williams | November 9, 2018 at 12:49 AM EST - Updated November 9 at 12:49 AM

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The Annual Southeast North Carolina Veterans Day Parade will cause street closures Saturday morning.

The following streets will be closed starting at 7 a.m.:

  • Front St. between Brunswick St. and Orange St.
  • Hanover St. between 2nd St. and Nutt St.
  • Orange Street between S Front St. and 2nd St.
  • Eastbound Market St. between Water St. and the parking deck entrance/exit
  • Westbound Market St. between Water St. and Front St.
  • Southbound lane of 2nd St. between Dock St. and Orange St.

The parade begins at 11 a.m. and lasts until 12:30 p.m. The streets should reopen by 2 p.m.

The parade will start on the corner of Brunswick St. and N Front St. It will travel all the way down N. Front onto Orange St.