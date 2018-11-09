Expect street closures for this weekend’s Veterans Day Parade

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The Annual Southeast North Carolina Veterans Day Parade will cause street closures Saturday morning.
The following streets will be closed starting at 7 a.m.:
- Front St. between Brunswick St. and Orange St.
- Hanover St. between 2nd St. and Nutt St.
- Orange Street between S Front St. and 2nd St.
- Eastbound Market St. between Water St. and the parking deck entrance/exit
- Westbound Market St. between Water St. and Front St.
- Southbound lane of 2nd St. between Dock St. and Orange St.
The parade begins at 11 a.m. and lasts until 12:30 p.m. The streets should reopen by 2 p.m.
For more information about the parade route, click here.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved. The parade will start on the corner of Brunswick St. and N Front St. It will travel all the way down N. Front onto Orange St.