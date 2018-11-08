Wrightsville beach residents hope to rebuild public access stairway

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WECT) - A popular pathway to the sound in Wrightsville Beach has been closed since it was destroyed by Hurricane Florence.
People living along West Henderson Street lost their access to the sound after the storm and neighbors in the area hope to have it again.
“I don’t like the thought of scrambling up and down the bulkhead anymore,” said West Henderson Street resident Mark Offerman. “I really enjoyed the easy access to this sound into the water. When friends pick me up from a boat, I was able to walk down instead of jump down and I know the neighbors up and down the street feel the same way.”
In addition to the easy access to the water, neighbors said they felt the area was a good place for families to hang out.
It also allowed for easy availability to get into and out of boats and kayaks.
Wrightsville Beach Mayor Pro-tem Darryl Mills says a decision has not been made.
“No discussion has occurred," Mills said. “It will occur. It is imminent. We are going to discuss it. We are sensitive to the concerns of the residents and you can assure them we have not made any decision to not replace it.”
Mills says a decision on rebuilding the stairs will be based on the safety of the people who use it.
