Southern Brunswick islands work to boost business

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Town leaders in southern Brunswick County islands got together for the second breakfast in a series to discuss projects they are working on to help the local economy.
That area of the county is experiencing population growth, but not much push in businesses. The purpose of the breakfast series is find ways to attract business that can accommodate the growing population.
Carolina Shores, Ocean Isle Beach, Calabash and Shallotte presented projects they hope will boost the economy.
South Brunswick Business Development Vice Chairman Kelly Stuart says business owners typically look at demographics you would see on the census and of the area itself, then determine the best place to open up shop.
“We have the ability to support the business," Stuart says. “We have places for the business but we don’t have a collaborative effort to attract the business and this committee is one way to start that effort a little bit.”
The census shows 50 percent of south Brunswick County homes are vacant, which means they are not primary homes for full-time residents.
With the other 50 percent being vacation homes, Stuart says secondary homeowners must be considered when new businesses open in this part of the county, especially since the tourism season in the area is longer than most.
“It’s a part of the community that had explosive growth organically, but there hasn’t been any force behind it," Stuart said. "We’re not trying to take credit for that or claim credit for what’s happening here in the area. We’re just looking for an opportunity to let people know about it.”
The next breakfast series will be sometime next spring.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.