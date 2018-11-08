Seahawks ready to rebound from loss to Campbell

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The UNCW men’s basketball team is ready to move past a season-opening loss at Campbell on Tuesday.
"The game’s over with,” said junior guard Ty Taylor. “All we can do is learn from our mistakes. I am excited to get back to school and watch film and see what we can get better at."
The Seahawks, who host Stanford in Trask Coliseum at 7 p.m. Friday, made their fair share of mistakes in Buies Creek, turning the ball over 18 times. The Camels converted those turnovers into 25 points.
UNCW second-year head coach C.B. McGrath was disappointed with the loss and frustrated with how the Seahawks played without the ball.
“What you can do is try to box out every single time,” said McGrath. “What you can do is try to screen or get into the proper position on every play that we play. Those are things that you can control.”
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.