NHC Board of Education unanimously approves adding days to end of school year

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - New Hanover County students will have five days of school added to the end of the school year to make up class time lost during Hurricane Florence.
At a Wednesday night meeting, the NHC Board of Education voted 7-0 in favor of adding days instead of adding time to the end of school days.
Seniors are exempt from the change and graduation will remains on schedule.
Other time will be made up by making half days full days and having school on Dec. 20-21 before winter break and the Monday after Easter.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.