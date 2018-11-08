NEWS NOW: UNCW basketball getting ready for visit from Stanford

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - On News Now at 4:30 p.m., WECT’s Brad Myers will talk to Sports Director John Smist about UNCW’s basketball game against Stanford on Friday night in Trask Coliseum.
The Seahawks lost their season opener in overtime at Campbell on Tuesday and are looking to even their record against the visitors from California. It will be the first-ever meeting between UNCW and Stanford.
Brad will also discuss a dead man winning an election in Nevada and a man whose 200-pound pet alligator was taken away after a deputy spotted the reptile while serving an eviction notice.
