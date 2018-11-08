LIVE: Officials in California to provide update on mass shooting

THOUSAND OAKS, CA (RNN) - A gunman killed 12 people, including a sheriff’s deputy, and injured multiple others when he opened fire at a busy bar during a college night.
The shooting happened around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday local time at the Borderline Bar & Grill. Witnesses report at least 30 shots were fired, according to the Los Angeles Times.
Next-of-kin notifications are coming, authorities said.
Officials in Thousand Oaks are expected to provide an update at 4:15 p.m.
U.S. Defense Department spokeswoman Jessica Maxwell says the former Marine who killed 12 people at a Southern California bar and grill received an honorable discharge.
The Marine Corps has said 28-year-old Ian David Long was deployed to Afghanistan for seven months, from Nov. 16, 2010, to June 14, 2011.
He was in the Marines from August 2008 until March 2013, serving as a machine gunner and earning the rank of corporal in August 2011.
The Marine Corps says Long earned several awards, including a Combat Action Ribbon and a Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal.
He was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment, Third Marine Division in Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii.
