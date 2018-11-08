Judge finds man guilty of resisting arrest in Waffle House incident

DUPLIN COUNTY, NC (WITN) - A judge has found a man guilty of resisting arrest in a case that gained national attention earlier this year.
Anthony Wall’s arrest at the Warsaw Waffle House on May 4 went viral when video showed a police officer putting his hands on the man’s throat.
The SBI investigated the case, and found Officer Frank Moss used no excessive force. Moss was never charged.
Wall originally was also facing a disorderly conduct charge, but that count was dismissed by Judge Mario Perez.
The judge gave Wall a 20-day suspended sentence and put him on supervised probation for 18 months. Wall must undergo an anger management assessment and during probation he is not allowed on the Waffle House property.
Moss responded to the restaurant in Duplin County after receiving complaints that Wall had gotten into an argument with employees about a table that had not been cleaned off.
Attorneys for Wall say the staff had directed homophobic slurs at him.
