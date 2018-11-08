Energy and excesses: How Trump drove GOP's erratic campaign

Interviews by The Associated Press with Democratic, Republican and White House insiders make clear that Trump — with his drumbeat of provocations and his invective about the migrant-caravan-loving "Democrat mob," ''Pocahontas," ''evil" on the other side and "low IQ" — put people in both parties on the spot. Take him on? Avert your eyes? Excuse him? Embrace the blunt, crowd-pleasing talk? Responses differed, even in the same party. But one election truism, voiced by a White House official, came to the fore: Contented voters tend not to vote. Angry, fearful ones do.