First Alert Forecast: passing showers and seasonable temps Friday; chilly and bright weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Happy Thursday! A damp and dreary pattern of misty drizzle, showers and cool temperatures will persist overnight and into Friday. By the weekend, cool high pressure will nose into the Cape Fear Region. Chilly temperatures will usher in amid clearing skies and don’t be surprised by a frosty start to your Sunday. As you check out your 7-Day Planning Forecast, you’ll want to pay special attention to the following highlights: