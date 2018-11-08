First Alert Forecast: passing showers and seasonable temps Friday; chilly and bright weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Happy Thursday! A damp and dreary pattern of misty drizzle, showers and cool temperatures will persist overnight and into Friday. By the weekend, cool high pressure will nose into the Cape Fear Region. Chilly temperatures will usher in amid clearing skies and don’t be surprised by a frosty start to your Sunday. As you check out your 7-Day Planning Forecast, you’ll want to pay special attention to the following highlights:
- Temperatures will grow to near 70 Friday afternoon under variably cloudy skies, and an isolated shower or storm. Your high school football forecast features a few passing showers and temperatures mainly in the 50s.
- Veteran’s Day weekend will be filled with bright skies and cool temperatures. You will likely need a jacket or sweater if attend any outdoor activities or if you plan on heading to the parade Saturday. Highs will be near 60 and lows will dip into the 30s.
- Next week, expect a temperature range from 70s to 30s. The week will begin comfortable with more showers and storms ahead of the next cold front. By midweek, another drop in temperatures will arrive with highs in the 50s and lows back to the chilly 30s.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.