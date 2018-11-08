First Alert Forecast: gloomy skies rule Thursday, brighter but cooler for Vets Day weekend

By Gannon Medwick | November 8, 2018 at 4:27 AM EST - Updated November 8 at 4:27 AM

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Good Thursday to you! We're into the second week of November now! Here in the First Alert Forecast Center, we're tracking additional rain chances plus a Veterans Day weekend cold front that'll likely drive a big drop-off in temperatures. As you check out your 7-Day Planning Forecast, you'll want to pay special attention to the following highlights:

THURSDAY GLOOM: Clouds will limit sunshine minutes while occasionally spitting soaking showers or dreary drizzle.

A BRIGHT BUT BRISK WEEKEND: Most daylight hours of Saturday and Sunday will have only 40s and 50s for temperatures.

SUNDAY MORNING FROST? Provided skies are clear and breezes die down, early Sunday 30s imply a risk of frost patches.

A VARIETY FOR NEXT WEEK: Notice renewed rain chances and sharply changing temperatures between Monday and Wednesday.

