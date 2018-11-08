First Alert Forecast: gloomy skies rule Thursday, brighter but cooler for Vets Day weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Good Thursday to you! We're into the second week of November now! Here in the First Alert Forecast Center, we're tracking additional rain chances plus a Veterans Day weekend cold front that'll likely drive a big drop-off in temperatures. As you check out your 7-Day Planning Forecast, you'll want to pay special attention to the following highlights:
THURSDAY GLOOM: Clouds will limit sunshine minutes while occasionally spitting soaking showers or dreary drizzle.
A BRIGHT BUT BRISK WEEKEND: Most daylight hours of Saturday and Sunday will have only 40s and 50s for temperatures.
SUNDAY MORNING FROST? Provided skies are clear and breezes die down, early Sunday 30s imply a risk of frost patches.
A VARIETY FOR NEXT WEEK: Notice renewed rain chances and sharply changing temperatures between Monday and Wednesday.
