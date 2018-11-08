Environmental officials to hold public hearing about Navassa Superfund site

Federal and state officials held a public availability session and public meeting about the Kerr-McGee Chemical Corporation Superfund Site in Navassa on Thursday. (Source: WECT)
NAVASSA, NC (WECT) - Federal and state environmental officials will hold a public meeting Thursday, Nov. 8 about the Kerr-McGee Chemical Corp Superfund Site in Navassa.

Topics will include Hurricane Florence’s impact on the site, environmental investigations, 2018 field activities and possible remediation options.

The ,meeting is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Navassa Community Center, located at 338 Main Street in Navassa.

The site is being redeveloped and could bring jobs back to the area.

From 1936 to 1974, Kerr-McGee and other companies used the 245-acre site for creosote-based wood treating.

The site is bounded by the Brunswick River, Sturgeon Creek, a residential area and a light industrial area.

The soil, sediment and groundwater are contaminated by creosote-related chemicals.

Site contamination does not currently threaten people living or working near the site.

