Columbus County farmer’s market to re-open in time for collards and cornbread

COLUMBUS COUNTY (WECT) - Local farmers and vendors will re-open the Columbus County Community Farmers Market on Saturday, Nov. 17 in time for the annual Collard and Cornbread Day special event. The event will be combined with Sweet Potato Day.
The Columbus County Farmers Community Market is located at 132 Government Complex Road in Whiteville, near the Department of Social Services.
Normal hours of operation are Saturdays from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. and Thursdays from May through December.
The market’s primary facility is still serving as the home of the FEMA Disaster Recovery Center.
The mobile farmers market at Columbus Regional Healthcare System on Thursday afternoons will not re-open again until the 2019 season according to Farmers Market President Lindy Harold Shuman.
“We appreciate the loyal support of our Farmers Market patrons and their understanding that we are at the mercy of the weather,” Shuman said.
In addition, the first-ever Columbus County “Farm-to-Table” dinner that was postponed due to the storm has been rescheduled for Friday, Nov. 30, at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences on 415 S Madison Street in Whiteville.
Tickets for the fundraiser event for the farmers market are $40.00 each.
For more information or to purchase tickets, please contact the market manager, Susie Rockel at (252) 588-0300.
