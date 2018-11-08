City council approves $4.5M more in funds for Hurricane Florence recovery

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - More money for Hurricane Florence recovery was approved by the Wilmington City Council on Wednesday night.
Council approved putting another $4.5 million toward recovery efforts, bringing the total to $22 million.
Debris removal and monitoring is expected to cost about $19 million and another $2.3 million will go to toward repairing city buildings damaged by the storm and replacing lost contents.
More than $650,000 will be spent on bonus pay for employees who worked during the storm.
FEMA is expected to reimburse about 75 percent of the costs, but that might not happen until next fiscal year.
Other items addressed at the meeting include:
Wrightsville Beach ABC store
An ordinance was unanimously approved that will allow Wrightsville Beach to receive tax proceeds from an ABC store that is in Wilmington city limits.
The distribution of shared proceeds — $569,693 in the general fund — will go to Wrightsville until a new store is built and opened on an adjacent property in Wrightsville Beach.
This is part of a plan to redevelop the Galleria site into a mixed-use project.
M-Vac system
Council also unanimously approved spending about $40,000 on a new device to help police solve cold cases.
The Wilmington Police Department asked for $38,700 for an M-Vac device, which can reportedly pull up to 200 times more DNA from a piece of evidence than a swab.
Investigators spent $2,600 to use another agency’s M-Vac to test clothing and other evidence in the Allison Jackson-Foy murder case.
The money to buy the machine will come from drug tax revenue.
