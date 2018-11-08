CFPUA holding final community meeting about GenX, other PFAS

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Members of the community can have their questions about GenX and other per-fluorinated compounds (PFAS) in the Cape Fear River answered during a community meeting on Thursday, Nov. 8 held by the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority.
The meeting is from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Cape Fear Community College North Campus, in Room NE-108, located at 4500 Blue Clay Road in Castle Hayne.
A presentation will include strategies for reducing PFAS in the river, which is the drinking water source for customers served by the Sweeney Water Treatment Plant.
There is evidence that exposure to PFAS can lead to adverse human health effects.
The public is encouraged to attend and learn more about CFPUA’s plan, ask questions of CFPUA staff, and share comments.
You can learn more about GenX and other PFAS here.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.