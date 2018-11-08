Brunswick County to hold first Substance Use and Addiction Commission meeting

BOLIVIA, NC (WECT) - The Brunswick County Substance Use and Addiction Commission will meet for the first time Thursday at 3 p.m.
The commission, formed October 1, will meet in the Health Services Boardroom, located in Building A on the government complex (25 Courthouse Drive) in Bolivia.
“The object of the Commission, as set forth under the Brunswick County Board of Commissioners, is to make advisory recommendations regarding the substance use and addiction program needs of Brunswick County,” according to the bylaws document.
This meeting is open to the public.
WECT’s Ben Smart is going to the meeting and will have updates on what is discussed.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.