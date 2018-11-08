Boiling Spring Lakes police chief expected to resign for new job

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Boiling Spring Lakes Police Chief Brad Shirley is expected to resign for another law enforcement job, City Manager Jeff Repp confirmed on Thursday.
While Shirley has not officially submitted his resignation, Repp said Shirley has been offered a position with the Leland Police Department. Pending the results of pre-employment screening, Shirley’s last day with the city is expected to be December 3 of this year.
Repp declined to comment on Shirley’s expected departure but said he had been with the department for around five and a half years.
Repp added if Shirley does leave, he will appoint an acting chief from within the department while searching for a replacement.
