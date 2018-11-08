Big and Strong or Grande y Fuerte Festival hopes to connect community

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Plenty were disappointed when Wilmington’s largest Latino Festival was canceled due to Hurricane Florence.
Organizers say something better is coming together though in its place this year.
Amigos Internacional will hold the first annual Big and Strong or Grande y Fuerte "Music with Life" Festival at Ogden Park.
The event is Saturday, Nov. 10 from 11 a.m. until dusk.
According to organizers, the event was created to continue to nurture and encourage cross-cultural awareness and interaction within our faith-based communities.
All are welcome.
The festival will feature Latino and American food trucks, music and and dancing.
There will also be an opportunity to connect and worship together.
Amigos Internacional is a volunteer outreach organization in Wilmington that helps promote cross-cultural understanding.
