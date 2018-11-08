Authorities find SUV wanted in connection to kidnapping of 13-year-old NC girl

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – The green SUV that was stolen earlier this week during the kidnapping of a 13-year-old Hania Aguilar has been found, according to information from the FBI.
Authorities said the SUV was discovered just before 8 a.m. Thursday off Quincey Drive in Lumberton. Law enforcement continues to search for Aguilar.
According to a press release, the FBI’s evidence response team will process the vehicle. Residents and business owners on or around Quincey Road who have a video surveillance camera system are asked to call the FBI’s tip line at (910) 272-5871.
The vehicle is described as a green 2002 Ford Expedition with South Carolina license plate NWS-984. It is registered to Velasquez Hernandez of Summerville, SC.
Officials said Monday morning, Aguilar was waiting outside her home to be driven to school by a relative when she was kidnapped.
Quincey Drive is located about 15 or 20 minutes south of where Augilar was kidnapped.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.