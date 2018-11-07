Wave Transit to offer free fare weekend for veterans, active duty military

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Wave Transit has announced that it is offering a free fare weekend for veterans and active duty military personnel Nov. 9-11.
“Veterans and active duty military personnel may show a valid Veteran or Military ID to ride any fixed route bus at no cost during Veterans Day weekend,” Wave Transit said in a news release,
Up to two friends or family members can ride at no cost when accompanied by a veteran or active duty service member.
Accepted forms of ID include NHC Veteran ID, VA issued Veteran ID, driver’s license with Veteran indicated, former military ID, retiree military ID, US military ID (Active Duty), and Guard/Reserve ID.
