UNCW loses season opener at Campbell; sophomore guard decides to transfer

BUIES CREEK, NC (WECT) - Senior guard Chris Clemons scored 15 of his 44 points in overtime to lift Campbell past UNCW, 97-93, at Gore Arena on Tuesday.
After the season opener for both teams, UNCW coach CB McGrath said sophomore guard Jeffery Gary is transferring. The second-year coach did not give a reason for Gary’s transfer.
UNCW fell behind 10-0 to start the game, but battled back and trailed 40-39 at halftime.
“I have been doing this for one year and one game and I told them after the game, I need to do something different because they need to understand that every possession is important,” McGrath said.
The Seahawks committed 18 turnovers that the Camels turned into 25 points.
"We didn't have good possessions," said McGrath. "Turnovers, not boxing out, not ready for the back door cuts even though we know they run the Princeton offense. That all factors in.”
The Seahawks had no answer for Clemons who went 12-of-24 from the field and 14-of-16 at the free throw line to lead three Camels in double-figure scoring.
"He made two big shots with hands in his face," McGrath said of Clemons.
"He just got to his spots and made them," added UNCW’s Ty Taylor, who led the Seahawks with a career-high 29 points and hit a 3-pointer to force overtime.
Senior Devontae Cacok added his 35th career double-double with 19 points and 13 rebounds for the Seahawks.
UNCW returns to action Friday when it plays host to Stanford at 7 p.m.
