Tight race for sheriff in Columbus County

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WECT) - With 26 of 26 precincts reporting in Columbus County, the race for sheriff is neck and neck.
Republican S. Jody Greene has a slight lead taking 9,332 votes over Democratic incumbent Lewis Hatcher who received 9,277 votes.
Greene worked in the Chadbourn Police Department, for the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office and for the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. He said he ran on changing the “foundation of the sheriff’s office.”
Hatcher was appointed sheriff in January of 2014. He served in the Army, for the Clarkton Police Department, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol and the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office as chief deputy before becoming sheriff.
The vote totals are unofficial until they are canvassed later this month.
