Three candidates running for NC House District 19

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Three candidates are running for North Carolina House District 19, which serves the southern portion of New Hanover County, from Kure Beach to the Seagate community. The candidates include Incumbent Republican Representative Ted Davis, Jr., Democratic candidate Marcia Morgan, and Libertarian candidate David Perry.
Davis came out ahead with 49.42 percent of the vote over Morgan (46.79 percent) and Perry (3.79 percent).
Rep. Davis is seeking his fourth term, since being appointed in 2012 to finish out the term of Danny McComas. Rep. Davis ran unopposed in 2016. He serves on numerous committees, which include serving as Vice-Chairman of the Rules, Calendar, and Operations of the House Committee, Chair of the Appropriations-Justice and Public Safety Committee, and Chair of Judiciary 1 Committee.
Morgan is a retired Army Colonel who served for 25 years, then returned as a contractor providing logistical support to soldiers. Perry works as a Senior Software Engineer at Corning’s Wilmington plant.
The vote totals are unofficial until they are canvassed later this month.
