Thanksgiving Showdown: We want to know your favorite Thanksgiving dish!

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Now that October is behind us, the countdown to our Thanksgiving feasts is on.
For many of us, we love to use the Thanksgiving holiday to gorge on a variety of our favorite foods.
But we want to know what is that one Thanksgiving staple you can’t live without.
So we’ve matched up some of your favorites below. If you could only have one of each pairing, which gets your vote?
We couldn’t squeeze in all of our favorites but we think we have some interesting matchups.
Voting for the first round will take place on Facebook will run through Nov. 11 and then will match up the Final Four to see who advances to the Finals.
Click on the Facebook posts below each matchup to vote!
Here’s the main event.
When you think of Thanksgiving, what’s the first thing most people think of? Turkeys, right?
But most people we know can’t resist a perfectly baked ham either!
What’s your main course of choice?
Tater vs. Tater. Spud vs. spud. Both potatoes but with definitely different tastes.
But you can only pick one, folks? What’s it going to be?
No one said these choices were going to be easy.
Stuffing is a Thanksgiving staple. But doesn’t everyone have a relative that brings a mean mac and cheese to family gatherings.
It’s hard to beat nice slice of pumpkin pie with a dollop of whipped cream. But for a lot of people a pecan pie might be right up there.
How are you going to cap off that Thanksgiving feast?
