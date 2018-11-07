‘Swamp Thing’ set to begin filming next week

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - DC Entertainment’s Swamp Thing television series will begin filming in Wilmington next week, according to a permit application released by the city on Wednesday.
Crews will set up shop on Smith Creek Bridge on Wednesday, Nov. 14 and use a drone to shoot scenes involving a “picture car” which “will swerve and come to a sudden stop on the bridge.”
Castle Hayne Road between McRae Street and Hwy. 133 will be closed during the filming.
There will be intermittent traffic control on McRae Street between Castle Hayne Road and the MLK Parkway onramp, and on Cornelius Harnett Boulevard between McRae and North Sixth streets.
Signs warning drivers of the closures will be in place by Monday, Nov. 12.
Swamp Thing stars Andy Bean (Here and Now, Power) as scientist Alec Holland, Derek Mears (The Orville, Sleepy Hollow) as the title character following Holland’s transformation, and Crystal Reed (Teen Wolf and Gotham) as Abby Arcane.
According to an official synopsis of the series, Arcane, a CDC researcher, returns to her childhood home of Houma, Louisiana, in order to investigate a deadly swamp-borne virus and develops a surprising bond with Holland—only to have him tragically taken from her.
But as powerful forces descend on Houma, intent on exploiting the swamp’s mysterious properties for their own purposes, Arcane will discover that the swamp holds mystical secrets, both horrifying and wondrous—and the potential love of her life may not be dead after all.
Swamp Thing is set to premiere in 2019 and will be available exclusively on DC Universe.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.