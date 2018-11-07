Richardson wins Whiteville City Board of Education District 1 seat

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Anna Hall Richardson won the Whiteville City Board of Education District 1 seat.
With three of three precincts reporting in the general election, Richardson received 692 votes to Carlton Prince’s 375.
Prince was the incumbent. He was on the board for 16 years, and ran on the platform of continuing positive momentum he said the school system already has.
Richardson is a teacher at Southeastern Community College. She taught for 13 years in the public school systems in Brunswick County and Whiteville. Hall Richardson has two kids in the Whiteville City School System, and said she could look at issues though a “parental lens.”
She also said she “understands today’s students,” and brings input she says the board doesn’t have.
The vote totals are unofficial until they are canvassed later this month.
