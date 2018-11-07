Republican candidates take the vote for school board in Brunswick Co.

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WECT) - The Brunswick County Board of Education has a new member. With 26 of the 26 precincts reporting in the general election, Gerald Benton (R) beat Joanne Levitan (D) with 60 percent of the vote for the District 5 seat.
Benton supports career readiness opportunities, teacher and principal pay, and common sense safety procedures. Benton beat Republican incumbent John Thompson by 11 points in the primary. Benton also ran for a state house seat in 2016.
Democratic candidate Joanne Levitan supports more social workers and mental health resources in schools, pre-K for all children, and a vocational school.
In the District 3 race, incumbent candidate Charlie Miller beat William Flythe by gaining 61 percent of the votes.
Miller serves as the chairman of the Brunswick County Board of Education. He was elected to the board in 2006 and also serves as chief deputy for the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.
His Democratic challenger, William Flythe, worked as a chemist before spending 15 years as a science teacher in Brunswick County Public Schools.
The vote totals are unofficial until they are canvassed later this month.
